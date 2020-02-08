PLANO — Travelling into an arena that is home to one of the best teams in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, both the McLennan Community College basketball teams knew their work was cut out for them. When the last seconds had ticked off in the men’s game Saturday, the Highlanders walked off the court a winner, outscoring Collin County, 73-64. The win took some of the sting off the women’s game, which ended in a Collin County win, 83-55.
Collin took an early lead in the men’s game, going up 5-2 before MCC made a 10-0 run that gave the Highlanders a 12-5 lead. By the half, MCC was ahead, 38-22.
The Highlanders (15-10, 6-3 NTJCAC) built a 20-point lead, but Collin County cut the lead to seven with 41 seconds remaining in the game. MCC’s Chris Pryor shot a pair of free throws to end the scoring.
The earlier game featured the leading women’s team in the conference hosting the Highlassies.
Collin began the game on a 10-0 run, and continued to build on that lead. By the end of the first quarter, the home team lead, 19-7. By the end of the first half, Collin had extended the lead to 40-19, and the third was 59-32. The ‘Lassies (17-8, 7-4 NTJCAC) ended the game on an 8-0 run, but it was too little, too late.
Both the men and the women travel to Hillsboro to play Hill College on Wednesday. The women’s game begins at 5 p.m., with the men following at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.