Taking control of the game early, the McLennan Community College Highlanders gained a 90-83 win over Grayson College at the Highlands Saturday night. The Highlassies were unable to do the same, falling to Grayson, 60-49.
The men used a 9-0 opening run to establish the game’s tempo, and extended the lead to 11 before the Vikings used their own run, 7-0, to cut the lead to four. With the score staying close, the Highlanders (13-9, 4-2 conference) held a 45-43 lead at halftime.
Grayson took the lead at 48-47 with 108:10 left in the second half, but MCC again had a run, 8-0, and eventually built a 14 point lead with 8:45 left in the game. Grayson wasn’t through, using a 9-0 run to cut into the home team’s lead, eventually tying the game with five minutes left. MCC used a 3-pointer, a basket and foul shots to finish the scoring, giving the Highlanders the 90-83 win.
Rayquan Brown led MCC with 19 points.
In the women’s game, Grayson used a second quarter spurt to take control of the game, taking a 33-19 lead at the half.
The Highlassies (15-6, 5-2 conference) rallied in the third quarter, cutting the lead to 44-40 going into the final quarter. Grayson opened the fourth with a 10-1 run and put the game away.
Seynabou Thiam had 13 points for the ‘Lassies.
Both teams travel to Weatherford Wednesday to continue conference play. The women’s game is set for 5 p.m. and the men for 7 p.m.
Baylor blanks Gonzaga, 4-0, in Kick-Off first round
The fifth-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team posted a 4-0 victory over Gonzaga in the opening round of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend on Saturday at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
Baylor’s Finn Bass, playing in the No. 4 singles slot, overcame a 5-0 games deficit in the second set to defeat Gonzaga’s Vincent Rettke, 6-2, 7-5, for the clinching point of the match.
The Bears opened by winning the doubles point, then Bass, Sven Lah and Ryan Dickerson each won singles matches. Lah defeated Gonzaga’s Matthew Hollingworth, 6-3, 6-2, and Dickerson rolled past Eric Hadigian, 6-2, 6-1.
The Bears (4-0) advance to play Louisville, a 4-1 winner over New Mexico, in the Kick-Off final at 3 p.m. on Sunday back at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. The winner advances to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in February in Madison, Wis.
Tidwell, Lightfoot set records on sky-high day for Bears
COLLEGE STATION – Make room, Annie Rhodes. You’ve got company.
In just her second meet of the season, Baylor’s Tuesdi Tidwell supplanted former BU star Rhodes as the program’s all-time leader in the women’s pole vault. Tidwell had targeted that school record as a personal goal before the year, and she got there by clearing 14-9 at Saturday’s Texas Invitational. Rhodes held the previous school indoor record at 14-71/4.
“The fact that Tuesdi came in as a young girl from Early, Texas, and wasn’t on any athletic aid her first year, to watch where she came in and where she is now is pretty amazing,” Baylor coach Todd Habour said. “It’s a pretty neat story.”
Tidwell won the event title, and moved up to No. 2 in the NCAA women’s pole vault rankings.
On the men’s side, KC Lightfoot – already the NCAA leader – became the 11th pole vaulter in NCAA history to clear 19 feet indoors. Lightfoot went 19-01/4 to set a new personal best, a meet record, facility record and BU school record. It also was an Olympic qualifying mark. BU’s Riley Richards was second to Lightfoot in the event, clearing 17-5.
If that wasn’t enough, Baylor picked up six other wins at the meet. BU’s 4x400 relay squad zipped to a win over the host Aggies, clocking 3:06.93 for the NCAA’s second-best time this season. BU’s foursome was made up of Maxwell Willis, Ryan Croson, Matthew Moorer and Trey Fields.
Other BU golds came from Elijah Morris in the men’s 60 hurdles (7.995), Kennedy Bailey in the women’s 60 hurdles (8.28), Caira Pettaway in the women’s long jump (19-41/4), Sydney Washington in the women’s 60-meter dash (7.49) and Kamden Jackson in the men’s 200 (21.11).
Baylor will stay in state and head to Lubbock next weekend for the Texas Tech Invitational and Multis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.