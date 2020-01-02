The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team wraps up non-conference play when it hosts Concordia University JV at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Highland.
The Highlanders (8-7) have taken turns winning and losing, at one point going on a four-game losing streak before hitting a four-game winning streak. The most recent game was a loss to Angelina College, 82-75.
Conference play will begin Wednesday, when MCC travels to Ranger to take on Ranger College at 7 p.m.
Former Texas pitcher Mathis hired as team’s bullpen coach
ARLINGTON, Texas — Former Texas Rangers pitcher Doug Mathis has been hired as the team’s bullpen coach.
Mathis replaces Oscar Marin, who was hired last month as pitching coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Mathis was a minor league pitching coach the past three seasons, in the Seattle and Toronto organizations, after playing professionally for 11 years. His only major league experience came in 45 games for the Rangers from 2008-10. He also pitched professionally in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.
Texas on Tuesday also named former major league infielder Darwin Barney as manager of its Triple-A team in Nashville. It is the first professional coaching role for Barney, who played for three teams over eight big league seasons (2010-17), and was the NL Gold Glove second baseman in 2012 with the Chicago Cubs.
Switch-hitting outfielder Henry Ramos signed a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. He spent all of last season at Triple-A Sacramento.
Wayne, Polamalu finalists for HOF 2020 in 1st year eligible
Reggie Wayne and Troy Polamalu are among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s modern-day 2020 class.
The former Colts receiver and Steelers safety are joined by five others who have never been finalists: Packers safety LeRoy Butler; Rams receiver Torry Holt; Panthers linebacker Sam Mills; Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas; and 49ers defensive tackle Bryant Young.
They are joined by past finalists Broncos/Jets safety Steve Atwater; Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli; Rams/49ers receiver Isaac Bruce; Steelers/Jets/Cardinals guard Alan Faneca; Seahawks/Vikings/Titans guard Steve Hutchinson; Colts/Cardinals/Seahawks running back Edgerrin James; Buccaneers/Broncos safety John Lynch; and Patriots/Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour.
These 15 will be considered for selection on Feb. 1 in Miami. A player must receiver 80% of votes from the selection committee. A maximum of five modern-day players can be chosen.
For the first time this year, the Hall of Fame also is adding 10 senior candidates, three contributors and two coaches to be inducted in the Canton, Ohio, shrine in August. That is a special selection in celebration of the NFL’s 100th season.
Lynch, now the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, is a finalist for the seventh time. Faneca is a fifth-time finalist, while Boselli, Bruce and James are in their fourth year making the finals. Atwater and Hutchinson have done so three times, Seymour twice.
The class of 2020 will be introduced during NFL Honors, when The Associated Press announces its NFL individual awards winners, on the evening of Feb. 1 on Fox.
The entire 20-person class of 2020 will be on hand for the enshrinement week in Canton. Modern-era players along with contributors and coaches will be formally enshrined on Saturday, Aug. 8. The 10 seniors will have their own inductions the week of Sept. 16-19.
Yankees’ German suspended 81 games for domestic violenceNEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán will miss the first 63 games of the 2020 season as part of an 81-game ban for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
The league announced the suspension Thursday. Germán has agreed not to appeal.
Germán was put on administrative leave on Sept. 19 while MLB investigated an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, with whom he has at least one child. He missed the final nine games of the 2019 regular season and all nine of New York’s postseason games. Those missed games will count toward his ban.
Germán will be eligible to return June 5 against Tampa Bay, barring any postponements.
The Yankees said in a statement they “remain steadfast in our support” of MLB’s investigative and disciplinary process regarding Germán.
Browns kick off coaching interviews with Mike McCarthyBEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns didn’t even talk to Mike McCarthy on their last coaching search. He was first on their list this time.
The former Green Bay coach met Thursday with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam as Cleveland begins its latest quest to find the right coach after so many failed attempts.
While McCarthy was still at the team’s headquarters, Jimmy Haslam met with the media and laid out the team’s plans to find a new coach and general manager after John Dorsey’s ouster on Tuesday. Haslam said the team will first hire a coach, who will have input into the next GM.
Haslam acknowledged the team’s struggles in the past and a determination to find a coach and GM “who will be here 10 to 15 years.”
