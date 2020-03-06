Conference play resumes in the North Junior College Athletic Conference. Both McLennan Community College’s baseball and softball teams travel to doubleheaders Saturday. The softball team goes to Vernon to face Vernon College for a noon start, while the baseball team travels to Gainesville to complete their series with North Central Texas College. The baseball doubleheader also begins at noon.
The No. 11 Highlanders (15-4, 2-0 NJCAC) took the first two games against North Central Thursday at the Bosque River Ballpark, winning the games 5-4 and 6-5. The wins give MCC a five game win streak going into Saturday’s games.
No. 15 Highlassies (15-2, 4-0 NJCAC) are on a 12-game winning streak, most recently sweeping a pair from Weatherford College, 4-3 and 11-7 Saturday at the Bosque River Ballpark. MCC opened conference play with two wins against Cisco College.
