EUNICE, La. – The McLennan Community College women’s basketball team improved their record to 10-3 with a win against LSU-Eunice Saturday, 71-67.
The game was close throughout, with MCC leading 14-12 after one quarter and 33-28 at the half. Eunice took the lead at the end of the third, 51-49, but the Highlassies battled back and gained the victory.
Jade Bradley scored 24 points for the ‘Lassies. Ny’Asia Goldman added 14 more points.
MCC hosts Blinn College on Dec. 30 with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.