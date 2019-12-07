EUNICE, La. – The McLennan Community College women’s basketball team improved their record to 10-3 with a win against LSU-Eunice Saturday, 71-67.

The game was close throughout, with MCC leading 14-12 after one quarter and 33-28 at the half. Eunice took the lead at the end of the third, 51-49, but the Highlassies battled back and gained the victory.

Jade Bradley scored 24 points for the ‘Lassies. Ny’Asia Goldman added 14 more points.

MCC hosts Blinn College on Dec. 30 with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.

