The McLennan Community College women’s basketball team travels to Cisco for a 2 p.m. tipoff against Cisco College Saturday in a conference game.

The Highlassies (15-7, 5-3 conference) are currently on a two-game losing streak, falling to Weatherford College, 79-66, in Weatherford on Wednesday. Currently, MCC is in third place in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. They are a game behind Weatherford and two games behind Collin County.

Cisco (10-12, 1-7 conference) is currently on a six-game losing streak, most recently against Collin County, 77-70, on Wednesday.

