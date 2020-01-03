It all starts over for the McLennan Community College Highlassies (10-4), who open up North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action on Saturday at home against Cisco (9-5).

MCC lost to Blinn, 95-83, the last time out on Monday, as the Highlassies allowed the Lady Bucs to make 14 3-pointers. That’s actually a strength of MCC’s this season, as the Highlassies are shooting 37.2 percent from deep.

Jade Bradley leads the team in scoring at 16.8 points a night, shooting a sizzling 51.3 percent from range.

Tip time for the MCC-Cisco game is 2 p.m. at The Highlands.

