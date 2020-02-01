YOUNGSVILLE, La. – The second day of the new season wasn’t as perfect as the first day, but the McLennan Community College softball team ended the day on a high note as the team split a pair of games Saturday at the Chipola Invitiational. Lake Land College won the day’s first game, 10-3, but MCC bounced back to take the second game, 16-5, against Odessa College.
Lake Land scored all the runs they would need in the bottom of the first inning, scoring six runs. They added three more runs in the third. The HIghlassies managed to score three runs in the top of the fourth, but that was all they could muster against the Lakers.
Cydney DeLeon took the loss for MCC.
In the second game, the ‘Lassies entered the second inning down, 2-1, but put the game away by the end of the top. MCC scored nine runs in the inning. They added another run in the third and five more in the fourth.
Gracy Craft was the winning pitcher.
MCC concludes the Invitational when they play host and defending NJCAA Div I champions Chipola at 11 a.m. Sunday.
BU women’s tennis outlasts Ole Miss, 4-3
OXFORD, Miss. – The Baylor women’s tennis team won four singles matches to clinch a 4-3 victory over Ole Miss on the road on Saturday afternoon at Galtney Indoor Tennis Center.
Bears No. 1 singles player Anastasia Kharitonova set the tone in singles play by defeating Mississippi’s Sabina Machalova, 6-4, 6-4.
Baylor’s Alicia Herrero Linana and Paula Baranano also claimed straight-sets wins. Herrero Linana defeated Alexa Bortles, 6-3, 6-4, while Baranano cruised past Vic de Samucewicz, 6-1, 6-1.
Bears junior Kristina Sorokolet prevailed in a three-set battle over Kelsey Mize, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5.
Baylor (4-0) will continue its road trip into SEC country when it faces Mississippi State at noon on Sunday back at Galtney Indoor Tennis Center.
Razorbacks edge BU men’s tennis, 4-3
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks handed the No. 5 Baylor men’s tennis team its first loss of the season, 4-3, on Saturday afternoon at the Dills Indoor Tennis Center.
Baylor’s Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen posted a 6-3 victory over Arkansas’ Maxim Verboven and Enrique Paya. And Bears Ryan Dickerson and Matias Soto defeated Alex Reco and Nico Rousset, 7-6 (7-3), to earn the doubles point.
But then Arkansas (2-2) won the Nos. 2-5 singles courts to clinch the match.
Lah defeated Razorback No. 1 player Verboven, 7-6 (14-12), 6-7, 10-7, and Frantzen claimed a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Paya. But it wasn’t enough for Baylor (5-1) to earn its first road win of the season.
The Bears’ season continues with a home match versus Wake Forest at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
MCC wins women’s hoops against Cisco
CISCO – McLennan Community College improved their conference record to 6-3 with a win against Cisco College, 73-65, in overtime Saturday.
MCC ended the first half with a 36-19 lead, but Cisco fought back to tie the game at 56-all by the end of regulation.
The Highlassies took full advantage of the overtime to reassert their scoring ability, winning the overtime 17-9 and taking the victory.
Annya Moss had 25 points for the ‘Lassies, with Jade Bradley scoring 18 and Jaidyn Fontenette scoring 10.
MCC hosts Ranger at the Highlands on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. The game will be followed by the men’s game at 7 p.m.
Baylor A&T opens with road win
BELTON —Baylor’s No.1-ranked acrobatics and tumbling team opened up the season with a 266.305-225.655 victory over Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday at the Mayborn Campus Center.
It was the first-ever meet for UMHB (0-1).
Despite the win, Baylor coach Felecia Mulkey said that there was plenty to improve upon.
“We had some uncharacteristic mistakes, but it was good for our freshmen to get their first meet under their belt and we will work on improving this week as we get ready for a great meet in South Carolina next weekend,” Mulkey said.
After scoring 36.55 in compulsory, the Bears opened up a big lead on the Crusaders after a 29.95 round in event two, just .05 off their start value for the event of 30.00. The high score of the acro for the Bears (1-0) was a 9.90 in seven element. They led 65.80 to 54.05 heading into pyramid, and cruised from there.
The Bears closed with a bang, winning the team event with a score of 175.875 to UMHB’s 142.275.
The Bears return to action Feb. 9 when they travel to Limestone College for a meet in Gaffney, SC.
MCC sweeps Midland in doubleheader for series win
Solid pitching and timely hitting propelled McLennan Community College to a pair of wins against the Midland Chaparrals as the Highlanders won game one, 11-5, and took the second, 8-3. The games were played Saturday at the Bosque River Ballpark.
Midland took the early lead in game one, jumping out to 4-0 through the top of the second inning. But MCC evened the game in the bottom of the fourth, then took the lead in the bottom of the fifth, scoring one run. The Highlanders added four more runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth. Midland was only able to score one more run in the top of the seventh inning.
MCC took a 5-0 lead in the second game when they scored all five runs in the bottom of the third inning. Midland scored a run in the top of the fifth and added two more in the top of the seventh. MCC added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Highlanders will host Angelina College for a doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark Friday, with the first game set to start at noon, followed by the second game at 2:30 p.m.
More high-flying wins for Baylor track
LUBBOCK – Baylor’s Alyssa Miller and KC Lightfoot both climbed high in the Bears’ third track and field meet of the season.
Miller tied the BU indoor school record for the women’s high jump, clearing 5-101/4. That tied Kristen Stepcick’s school record that had held up since the 1993 Southwest Conference Championship.
Meanwhile, Lightfoot – the national leader in the men’s pole vault – cleared 19 feet for the second straight week. He went 19-01/4 to take home the win and equal his mark from last week. Tuesdi Tidwell made it a Baylor sweep in the pole vault, as she took the women’s title at 14-11/4.
Baylor also got wins from Mikayla Deshazer in the “B” section of the women’s shot put (48-2), and from Connor Laktasic in the men’s mile (4:19.20).
Baylor will take next weekend off, then return to action Feb. 14-15, when some of the team goes to the Tyson Invitational in Arkansas and the rest heads to the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.