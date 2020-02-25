The 16th-ranked McLennan softball team will open up conference play with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Cisco on Wednesday.

The Highlassies (11-2) moved up one spot in the most recent NJCAA poll, and will carry an eight-game winning streak into Wednesday’s action. MCC is bashing the ball, with a .384 team batting average, a .602 slugging average and 14 home runs in 13 games.

Cisco (15-5), however, boasts even more impressive hitting numbers. The Lady Wranglers have a .404 team batting average, a .678 slugging mark and have sent 30 balls over the fence. They’ve scored double-digit runs in three of the past four games.

