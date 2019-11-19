The McLennan women’s basketball team engulfed Coastal Bend for the second time in a week, as the Highlassies won, 94-55, on Tuesday night at The Highlands.
Jade Bradley’s 17 points topped MCC (8-1), while Kenidi White and Annya Moss had 14 points apiece. The Highlassies bottomed out 11 3-point shots in the win, and had the game well in hand by halftime, up 50-21.
Marley Martinez led Coastal Bend with 17.
MCC heads to Angelina on Friday to face Lufkin at 5:30 p.m.
Rally comes up short for MCC men vs. Blinn
A rally couldn’t find home for the McLennan Community College men, as Blinn held off the hard-charging Highlanders, 75-69, at The Highlands on Tuesday.
MCC trailed by 11 early in the second half, but put together a 14-0 run highlighted by a Tre Thomas 3-pointer to take a 44-41 lead with 12:51 to go.
But Blinn later put together a 9-0 run of its own to go back on top, and the Buccaneers held off the Highlanders (4-6) in the end. Five different MCC players scored in double figures – led by Isaiah Wyatt, Lorenzo Anderson and Chris Pryor with 12 each. Akili Vining had 11 and Claven Wilson scored 10.
Tristan Ikpe and AJ Rainey hit for 18 apiece to lead Blinn.
MCC will host Paul Quinn’s JV at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Dolphins release Walton after arrestFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins released suspended running back Mark Walton on Tuesday, hours after he was arrested on charges of punching his pregnant girlfriend in the head.
Police in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Davie said in a report that officers went to a home at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, where Walton’s girlfriend told them he had pushed her against the wall and punched her several times in the face and head, leaving her with a swollen left eye.
The woman told officers she is five weeks pregnant with the couple’s child and had told Walton about the pregnancy on Sunday. Walton, 22, was charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person, a felony with a 15-year maximum sentence. It was his fourth arrest in less than a year.
Because this is a domestic violence charge, Walton will have to appear before a judge before he can be released and he was not listed on the court’s Tuesday afternoon calendar.
His defense attorney, Michael A. Gottlieb, declined comment and his contract representatives, First Round Management, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Ex-Pirate faces more sex-related charges
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Suspended Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez is facing additional charges stemming from an alleged illegal sexual relationship with an underage girl.
Authorities in Westmoreland County filed 21 new charges against Vázquez on Tuesday, including 10 counts of child pornography and 10 counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor. The 28-year-old already was facing charges including statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.
Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway denied a request to extradite Vázquez to Florida, where he also faces charges stemming from his relationship with the girl, who moved from Pennsylvania to Florida after the relationship began. The Venezuelan-born Vázquez was denied bail by District Judge Charles Moore out of concerns he may be a flight risk. He remains in custody in Westmoreland County Prison. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 22.
Vázquez was arrested in September after allegedly telling investigators he attempted to have sex with an underage girl during a meeting at her house in an eastern Pittsburgh suburb in 2017. Police confiscated two electronic devices from Vázquez at the time of his arrest. The criminal complaint outlining the additional charges filed Tuesday said authorities found visual images of a girl in “various stages of nudity” on the devices.
Brewers bringing back ball-in-glove logo
MILWAUKEE — The Brewers are bringing back the team’s iconic ball-in-glove logo next year.
Milwaukee unveiled its new uniform designs and logo on Monday night at Miller Park. Starting in 2020, players will wear a modernized version of the ball-in-glove image first introduced in 1978 and worn until 1993.
A “M” and the “B” are linked above the glove’s webbing. The ball features two vertical seams, making it look more authentic.
Milwaukee will have two sets of uniforms at home and on the road. The primary home uniform features a cream color — a nod to Milwaukee’s nickname as “Cream City” for its cream-colored bricks — with a slightly curved “BREWERS” across the jersey.
A 50th anniversary sleeve patch will commemorate the team’s half-century in Milwaukee after launching as the Seattle Pilots in 1969 and then moving. The new look was formulated with RARE Design in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.