With non-conference play completed, the McLennan Community College Highlassies opened conference play with a 97-45 win against Cisco in the Highlands.

The Highlassies (11-4, 1-0 North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference) never trailed in the game, beginning with a 13-0 run and holding the Lady Wranglers scoreless until 5:21 in the first quarter. The period ended with the home team ahead, 24-10.

MCC continued to run away from the visitors in the second, taking a 45-21 lead into the half.

Cisco tried to get back into the game with a 4-0 start to the third quarter, but then the ‘Lassies had a 13-1 run and extend their lead to 67-38 after three.

Jade Bradley was the Highlassies’ leading scorer with 23 points, while Ny’Asia Goldman scored 13 and Raija Tood scored 11.

MCC travels to Ranger Wednesday to play No. 24 Ranger College.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments