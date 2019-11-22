In a road game, the McLennan Community College women’s basketball team came up short, 64-62, to Angelina College in Lufkin Friday.

A late rally near the end of the final quarter allowed Angelina to take the lead with 14.2 seconds on the clock when Lovietta Walker hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Roadrunners. MCC tried to answer with their own 3-pointer, but the ball bounced off the rim, resulting in the final score.

MCC’s leading scorer was Jade Bradley with 18 and Mele Kaloni Kailahi added 17 more in the losing cause.

