BEEVILLE – It may be that the McLennan Community College women’s basketball team has a new motto: Win big. At least that was the theme Saturday at the Coastal Bend Classic as the Highlassies walked all over Northeast Lakeview, 102-33, for their second largest win margin of the new season.

The ‘Lassies (7-1) have had a winning margin of 38 points, the largest being 92 point margin (125-33) against San Antonio College. Against Norteast Lakeview’s Nighthawks, MCC raced out to a 56-17 halftime lead. The only time the ‘Lassies trailed was 4-2 early in the first quarter.

Jade Bradley led six Highlassies in double figures, scoring 18 in the game. Mele Kaloni Kailahi had 17, Seynabou Thiam and Kenidi White both added 12, Ny’Asia Goldman scored 11 and Annya Moss added 10 points as well as 10 rebounds to reach a double-double for the game.

MCC return home on Tuesday night for a game against Coastal Bend at the Highlands. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

