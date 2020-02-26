CISCO — The No. 16 McLennan softball team kept up its impressive hitting prowess, sweeping a conference-opening doubleheader against Cisco on Wednesday.
MCC used a four-run eighth inning to knock off Cisco, 10-7, in the opener, and then left no doubt in the second game, winning, 14-0, in a five-inning run-rule.
Cydney DeLeon mashed the ball for MCC (13-2, 2-0) in the opener, going 4-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs. Sophie Wideman also swung a hot bat, going 3-for-3 with five RBIs. Wideman had a bases-clearing, three-run double in the eighth when MCC took the lead to stay.
In the second game, Gracy Crafts pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the circle for the Highlassies. She had plenty of run support too, headlined by Arianna Perales (2-2, 4 RBIs) and Wideman (2-4, HR, 2 RBIs).
MCC continues conference action on Saturday, hosting Weatherford in a doubleheader starting at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.