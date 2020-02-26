CISCO — The No. 16 McLennan softball team kept up its impressive hitting prowess, sweeping a conference-opening doubleheader against Cisco on Wednesday.

MCC used a four-run eighth inning to knock off Cisco, 10-7, in the opener, and then left no doubt in the second game, winning, 14-0, in a five-inning run-rule.

Cydney DeLeon mashed the ball for MCC (13-2, 2-0) in the opener, going 4-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs. Sophie Wideman also swung a hot bat, going 3-for-3 with five RBIs. Wideman had a bases-clearing, three-run double in the eighth when MCC took the lead to stay.

In the second game, Gracy Crafts pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the circle for the Highlassies. She had plenty of run support too, headlined by Arianna Perales (2-2, 4 RBIs) and Wideman (2-4, HR, 2 RBIs).

MCC continues conference action on Saturday, hosting Weatherford in a doubleheader starting at noon.

