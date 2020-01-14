One of Central Texas’ longest-standing junior college rivalries will add another chapter on Wednesday, as McLennan hosts Hill in a basketball douwble-dip.
The MCC women (12-5, 2-1) are tied with Hill (12-5, 2-1) and Collin County for second in conference after the Highlassies suffered a wild 89-83 double-overtime defeat to Collin last time out. This is one of Ricky Rhodes’ best-scoring teams in years, as MCC is averaging 86.4 points per game while shooting more than 26 3-pointers a night.
On the men’s side, MCC (10-8, 1-1) evened its conference record with a 79-68 win over Collin last Saturday. The Highlanders continue to get fine play out of Akili Vining (14.8 ppg, 38% on 3-pointers) and super sub Lorenzo Anderson (12.7 ppg in just over 20 minutes).
Hill (10-8, 0-2), which is looking for its first conference victory, features former Connally standout Trajan Snell (3 apg) at point guard.
Tip times for the games are 5 p.m. for the women and 7 for the men.
