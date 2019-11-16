SNYDER – In one of those games that could have gone either way, the McLennan Community College men’s basketball team found itself on the short of the scoreboard Saturday, falling to Western Texas, 81-80, in the final game of the Western Texas Classic.
Western Texas held the half time lead, 39-33. The Highlanders final shot of the game refused to drop in, falling off the rim at the buzzer.
Lorenzo Anderson led MCC in scoring with 28 points.
MCC hosts Blinn College on Tuesday at the Highlands with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.
