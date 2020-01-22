TERRELL – Chalk up two more wins for the McLennan basketball teams.
MCC’s women opened the day by smashing Southwestern Christian, 84-47, to run their conference record to 5-1. Then in the second game, MCC’s men pulled out a 60-53 win over the Rams.
The Highlanders (12-9, 3-2) built as much as a 15-point lead in the first half, but SWCC made several runs to get back in it. Late in the game, MCC’s Lorenzo Anderson started an 8-0 run with a driving bucket. Again the Rams rallied to pull within 56-52 with 48 seconds to go, but that’s as close as they’d get.
Chris Pryor’s 16 points led MCC, while Anderson had 13 and Asare Otchere added 11.
The women’s contest didn’t require as much drama, as the Highlassies (15-5 overall) had their shots falling throughout. They led by as much as 26 points, with four players cracking double figures – Mele Kaloni Kailahi (17), Jade Bradley (15), Ny’Asia Goldman (12) and Kenidi White (10).
Both MCC teams will play their third games in six days on Saturday, when they face Grayson in Waco.
