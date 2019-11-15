SNYDER – The Western Texas Classic opened Friday, but it wasn’t the type of opening McLennan Community College’s men’s hoops team was hoping for. Clarendon’s Bulldogs defeated the Highlanders, 82-61.
The loss drops MCC to 4-4 for the young season.
The game was fairly even through most of the first half, but Clarendon made it to halftime with a 39-32 lead. They then opened the second half with a 13-4 run, and the Highlanders never managed to narrow the gap.
Akili Vining and Lorenzo Anderson both scored 15 for MCC.
McLennan faces Western Texas Saturday for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
