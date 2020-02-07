Both the McLennan Community College basketball teams travel to Plano for games against Collin County College on Saturday. The women’s game starts at 2 p.m. with the men’s game set for 4 p.m.
The Highlassies (17-7, 7-3 conference) are coming off an impressive win against Ranger in Waco. The final score was 64-49. The ‘Lassies are currently in third place in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference standings, behind conference leading Collin County (17-7, 8-2 conference) and Weatherford College (19-4, 7-2).
On the men’s side, MCC (14-10, 5-2) fell to No. 4 Ranger, 67-61, Thursday in Waco. The Highlanders are currently in fourth place in conference standings, behind Ranger (23-2, 8-1), Collin County (18-6, 6-3) and Temple College (21-3, 5-3).
The games begin a three game stretch of away games for both the men and women’s teams. The next scheduled home game for both teams is Feb. 19, when MCC will host Southwestern Christian College.
