The McLennan Community College basketball teams bounced back into the win column Wednesday, sweeping Southwestern Christian at The Highlands.
The MCC men came through with their highest-scoring output this month in a 96-56 dismantling of the visiting Rams.
The Highlanders (17-11, 8-4 conference) scored more points in the second half (59) than SWCC totaled for the entire game. Every MCC player scored, and four reached double figures: Lorenzo Anderson and Cameron Copeland scored 19 apiece, Akili Vining had 14 and Rodrique Massenat had 10.
In the women’s game, MCC hit the Lady Rams from all angles in a 76-61 win. The Highlassies (18-10, 8-6) had runs of 9-0 and 10-2 in the first half to take control.
Four Highlassies scored 10 or more, led by Annya Moss with 17. Seynabou Thiam and Ny’Asia Goldman had 15 points each, while Elizabeth Critton scored 11.
Both teams will be back on the court on Saturday at Grayson, with the women’s game tipping at 2 p.m. followed by the men at 4. Then they’ll play their final regular-season contests next Wednesday when they host Weatherford.
Baylor’s Lightfoot garners Big 12 honor (again)
Baylor’s KC Lightfoot won the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week honor on Wednesday, giving the sophomore pole vaulter a conference-record third such designation this year.
Lightfoot is the national leader in the pole vault, after he raised the bar by breaking his own school record by clearing 19-11/2 last weekend in Ames, Iowa. For his career, Lightfoot has now won the Big 12’s indoor weekly honor four times.
NFL free agent Robinson jailed in Texas on pot charge
EL PASO, Texas — NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson remained in a West Texas jail without bond Wednesday after federal agents said they found 157 pounds (71.21 kilograms) of marijuana in a rented vehicle in which he and two other people were riding.
Robinson, 27, of Thibodeaux, Louisiana, and Jaquan Tyreke Bray, 26, of La Grange, Georgia, were in the El Paso County Detention Center after federal authorities charged them with conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute it. Both were held without bond pending an initial appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge.
If convicted, both could be sentenced to up to 20 years in federal prison.It was unclear from jail and federal court records if they had attorneys.
According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Robinson, Bray and an unidentified third person were driving from Los Angeles to Louisiana in a rented sport utility vehicle on Interstate 10 through a remote section of West Texas. When they passed a Border Patrol agent with a drug-sniffing dog, the dog detected the scent of marijuana. The agent radioed ahead to the patrol’s checkpoint in near Sierra Blanca, Texas, 83 miles (134 kilometers) southeast of El Paso.
Judge dismisses Oakley’s suit against Dolan, MSG
NEW YORK — A federal judge has dismissed Charles Oakley’s lawsuit against executive chairman James Dolan and Madison Square Garden, stemming from the former New York Knicks forward’s ejection from a game and ensuing arrest three years ago.
Judge Richard J. Sullivan ruled Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan that the case “had the feel of a public relations campaign” and Oakley hadn’t alleged a plausible legal claim under federal pleading standards.
Oakley had alleged assault, battery and false imprisonment, along with defamation after Dolan and the Knicks implied he had a problem with alcohol.
The Knicks responded to the ruling by saying they hoped for a better relationship with Oakley, a popular player who spent a decade with the franchise but has been critical of the team under Dolan.
“This was an incident that no one was happy about. Maybe now there can be peace between us,” MSG said in a statement.
But Oakley doesn’t seem ready for that quite yet.
“Charles is not one to give up,” said his attorney, Douglas Wigdor. “While we are disappointed with the ruling, it’s just the beginning of the fourth quarter and we are confident that we can turn this around with an appeal that we plan to file in the coming days.”
Oakley was sitting near Dolan at a game on Feb. 8, 2017. He was approached by security soon after arriving and began to scuffle with them before he was removed from his seat and arrested.
