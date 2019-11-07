The 2-0 Highlassies hoops team from McLennan Community College travels down the road to Temple Friday for a game against San Antonio College in the Temple Classic at Temple College. The game will tip off at 7 p.m.

The ‘Lassies defeated Cedar Valley Saturday, 91-41, at the Highlands. The game Friday will be the first road trip of the young season.

The men’s team will travel in the opposite direction to Hillsboro to play in the Joe White Classic at Hill College. The opponent in the opening game will be Sunrise Christian Academy.

MCC (1-1) split their first two games of the season at the MCC Classic. The Highlanders beat Fort Hood Phantom Warriors, 125-62 on Friday, then fell to Western Texas Colleg, 86-84, on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

