LUFKIN — Taking a 5-0 record over to east Texas to face Angelina College Saturday, a day earlier than planned, McLennan Community College’s baseball team closed out their four-game series with a 10-3 win in the first game and took the second game, 4-2.
The games were moved up due to weather concerns, but it didn’t seem to matter to the Highlanders.
MCC next travels to the Houston area to play Alvin College and San Jacinto College-North on Friday. MCC will play Alvin at 2 p.m. and San Jacinto at 6 p.m.
