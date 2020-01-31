Perhaps it was opening game jitters, but the home team McLennan Community College Highlanders had to come from behind to gain the opening win, 5-4, over Midland College Friday at Bosque River Ballpark.
The visiting Chaparrals took a two-run lead at the top of the first. Leadoff hitter Deylan Pigford walked and advanced when an error allowed Ryan Hunt to reach base. Ethan Mann doubled for Midland, driving in Pigford, and Hunt scored on a sacrifice fly by Jarred Gibson.
Not to be outdone, MCC tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Jalen Battles and Garrett Martin reached base with singles. Battles (2-3)scored when Cole Moore hit a sacrifice fly. A double by Jimmy Crooks sent Martin in for the tying run.
The Chaparrals took the lead again in the fourth inning, and the Highlanders tied it up on the bottom of the fifth off a homer by Moore (1-3, HR, 2 RBIs).
Miguel Santos hit a triple in the bottom of the sixth and scored on a wild pitch, giving the home team their first lead of the game. Both teams then matched runs in the seventh inning. Crooks (2-3, 3 3B, RBI) and Santos (2-3, 2B, 3B, RBI) both doubled in the bottom of the inning.
Brady Rose got the win for MCC.
The two teams meet again Saturday for a doubleheader with the first game set to start at noon at the Bosque River Ballpark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.