The Perfect Game Preseason JUCO Top 25 tabbed McLennan baseball as the nation’s No. 1 team when the rankings were released on Tuesday.

Iowa Western is second in the Perfect Game rankings followed by Wabash Valley (Illinois) in third. Defending national champion Central Arizona is fourth and Chipola (Florida) is fifth.

Three other Texas squads are mentioned in the poll. San Jacinto, a non-conference opponent for McLennan, is ranked sixth. Grayson, a conference opponent of the Highlanders is 12th, and Howard, a regional opponent, is 20th.

The Highlanders had a 42-17 overall record in 2019, finishing as the Region 5 runner-up and ranked 13th in the final Perfect Game poll.

The Highlanders are also ranked fifth in the Collegiate Baseball poll and seventh by the NJCAA.

McLennan opens the season against Midland at Bosque River Ballpark. The three-game series begins Jan. 31. The Friday game will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a noon doubleheader on Saturday.

