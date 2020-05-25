This should have been Grand Junction weekend.
With a team that was 19-5 overall, 5-1 in conference play and starting to gear up for the postseason, McLennan Community College head baseball coach Mitch Thompson can be forgiven for looking at the date and thinking, “what if.”
When asked how he was doing, Thompson chuckled and said he was just trying to deal with things. Like other coaches whose seasons were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Thompson is frustrated over the way it ended. Naturally, he'd rather be spending this weekend in Grand Junction, Colorado, home of the JUCO World Series.
“We had hoped to be there,” Thompson said.
He mentioned how the team was really getting things together and had high expectations. The season ended with the Highlanders in second place in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. Grayson was 2-0 in conference play, but everyone had plenty of baseball left on the schedule.
MCC had won nine of its last 10 games and would have been favored to win most of its remaining games. The Highlanders were ranked No. 10 nationally at the time the season ended, and had been ranked as high as No. 3. Also, sophomore Brett Squires was named as the NTJCAC Player of the Week on March 18.
Of course, all that came to a halt, as it did for every other sports team in America. Thompson said his players have handled things pretty well. They were disappointed but they kept up their classroom activities via online portals.
Like the NCAA, the NJCAA has allowed players who were completing their last years at junior college to return for one more season. While acknowledging that he'll have a few players taking advantage of the opportunity, Thompson expects a lot of his sophomores to move on from MCC.
"We won’t have any players returning because of academics. If anyone comes back, it will be strictly from a baseball standpoint," Thompson said.
One of MCC's chief recruiting points is that junior college players are eligible for the Major League Baseball Draft each year, unlike the four-year schools. A Division I player must wait until after his junior season or when he's 21 years old to be eligible for the draft.
Thompson believes the shortened MLB Draft will impact every college baseball program across the country, causing a backlog of players across the game. Coaches generally try to recruit players as replacements for those who are likely will be drafted. Now that the odds of being drafted have been greatly curtailed thanks to the shortened draft, only five rounds instead of the usual 40, there will be a glut of players on teams, and some of those players will be looking to move to a place where they may get more playing time.
Thompson said MCC should land some Division I transfers who would have been in their second year of college. In fact, without going into detail, he has already had several players commit to playing for the Highlanders next season.
“We’ll be doing our best to take advantage of the situation," he said.
