The road is proving to be a problem for McLennan Community College’s baseball team. The Highlanders travelled to Corsicana Saturday to play a doubleheader against Navarro College. The Bulldogs swept the doubleheader, downing MCC, 1-0 and 11-7. All four of MCC’s losses have come on the road.

The Highlanders host New Mexico in a doubleheader beginning at noon at the Bosque River Ballpark on Saturday.

