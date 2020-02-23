The road is proving to be a problem for McLennan Community College’s baseball team. The Highlanders travelled to Corsicana Saturday to play a doubleheader against Navarro College. The Bulldogs swept the doubleheader, downing MCC, 1-0 and 11-7. All four of MCC’s losses have come on the road.
The Highlanders host New Mexico in a doubleheader beginning at noon at the Bosque River Ballpark on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.