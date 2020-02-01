Solid pitching and timely hitting propelled McLennan Community College to a pair of wins against the Midland Chaparrals as the Highlanders won game one, 11-5, and took the second, 8-3. The games were played Saturday at the Bosque River Ballpark.
Midland took the early lead in game one, jumping out to 4-0 through the top of the second inning. But MCC evened the game in the bottom of the fourth, then took the lead in the bottom of the fifth, scoring one run. The Highlanders added four more runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth. Midland was only able to score one more run in the top of the seventh inning.
MCC took a 5-0 lead in the second game when they scored all five runs in the bottom of the third inning. Midland scored a run in the top of the fifth and added two more in the top of the seventh. MCC added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Highlanders will host Angelina College for a doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark Friday, with the first game set to start at noon, followed by the second game at 2:30 p.m.
