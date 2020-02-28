Coming off two losses to Navarro College last Saturday, the McLennan Community College baseball team gets back into action Saturday as they host New Mexico Junior College Thunderbirds for a doubleheader at the Bosque River Ballpark beginning at noon.

As a result of the losses, MCC (10-4) dropped to No. 9 in the most recent polls. The Thunderbirds, on the other hand, are 3-10, losing their last two games, to Hill College and Panola College by one run each. They also won a three-game series against Temple two Saturdays ago.

While the baseball team is hosting New Mexico, the Highlassies softball team is hosting Weatherford College at the Bosque River Ballpark in a doubleheader also starting at noon.

The No. 16 ‘Lassies (13-2, 2-0 NTJCAC) are currently riding a 10-game win streak, most recently sweeping a doubleheader at Cisco College in their conference opener.

Weatherford is the preseason pick to win the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference title, so this early season showdown will be a test for the home team.

Recommended for you

Load comments