The McLennan baseball team rallied from an eight-run deficit to defeat Panola, 17-13, on Monday at Bosque River Ballpark.
Trailing 8-0 after the top of the second inning, MCC got on the board with six runs in the bottom of the second.
Garrett Martin and Jimmy Crooks both singled, and Hank Bard walked to load the bases. A fielder’s choice by Miguel Santos scored Martin and put Crooks out at third. Seth Morrow then singled to score Bard. Jalen Battles followed with a double to score Santos and Morrow. Battles moved to third on an error and Caleb Balgaard walked. A balk brought Battles in to score and moved Balgaard to second. Brett Squires then doubled to score Balgaard.
MCC (17-5) took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Bard doubled and scored on a double by Santos. Morrow was given an intentional walk, and Jaylen Williams walked to load the bases. Battles was hit by the pitch, bringing Santos in to score. Morrow then scored on a wild pitch.
The Highlanders added four runs in the seventh. Squires led off with a solo home run, his second of the day. Martin walked and stole second. Bard and Morrow both walked to load the bases. Martin scored on a wild pitch, and Williams doubled to score Bard and Morrow.
Landry Wideman pitched the sixth inning to pick up the win on the mound for the Highlanders.
