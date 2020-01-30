Mitch Thompson swung open the door to the locker room and made a beeline for one of the three sofas that were arranged in the middle of the room.
“I hear I’ve got a couch in here that’s busted,” he said, addressing the one player sitting there.
Soon enough, Thompson located the broken piece of furniture, whose back had indeed been stretched from its seams and was providing more recline than designed.
“Wonder how that happened?” the player said.
“Somebody leaning on it,” Thompson guessed. “Or somebody got tackled into it.”
The furniture mishap figures to turn out fine for Thompson’s McLennan Community College baseball team. That’s because beginning Friday, there won’t be as much time for lounging anyway. MCC, ranked No. 1 in the country in preseason polls by both Perfect Game and the Prep Baseball Report, will commence a season rife with promise with a three-game home series against Midland.
Under Thompson, the Highlanders have routinely competed with the elite juco programs in the country, including twice making World Series trips to Grand Junction, Colo., in his six previous seasons as head coach. Holding that No. 1 ranking, though, is something special. Thompson views it as an honor and a sign of respect for the MCC program, but he also knows it can’t deliver a two-out RBI or turn a double play.
“So, it’s cool, but it’s all fluff though. It’s not going to matter,” said Thompson, whose Highlanders are also ranked No. 7 in the NJCAA preseason poll. “I told the guys and I’ve been trying to prepare them for a couple of months about it, I said, ‘I’m not going to be surprised if we’re number one, but at the end of the day it’s not going to get you a hit. It’s not going to get you a strike. It’s not going to mean a hill of beans.’ I want us to be chasing something. We need to be the hunter rather than the hunted.”
As far as hunters go, the Highlanders are stocked with guys who would look pretty ominous in the deer blind. The pitching staff is loaded with gun-melting talent. In the fall, 13 different MCC pitchers touched 90 mph or better on the radar gun, with four zipping it up there upward of 94.
“It’s as deep a pitching staff as we’ve had,” Thompson said. “I’m anxious to see them go out and perform, and I hope I’m right when I say that. This fall that’s what it looked like.”
Among that collection of potential aces, the trump card figures to be Connor Phillips. The 6-foot-2 freshman right-hander out of Magnolia has been projected as the nation’s No. 1 juco prospect for the Major League Draft. He’ll start Friday’s opener against Midland, and Thompson is expecting dozens of MLB scouts to be in attendance.
“I think he lives up to that bill. He’ll have to go out and perform, but he’s an electric talent,” Thompson said. “It’s an arm that will run it up there in the mid- to high-90s, which is kind of incredible to say. It’s not something you say every day. But he’s come in here and worked really hard, and he’s going to get plenty of opportunities to come out and do what he wants to do.”
Left-hander Dawson Sweatt, a transfer from Auburn, is another favorite of the scouts. He should join Phillips and sophomore right-hander Mason Hilton as the team’s top starters as the Highlanders eventually progress toward conference play. But Thompson is bullish on many of the guys sitting in the bullpen. That depth should work to MCC’s advantage in the first month of the season, when the pitchers are on stricter 50 to 60-pitch count limits.
The lineup, meanwhile, has the potential to stockpile plenty of crooked numbers in support of that well-armed pitching staff. The top four hitters return from last year’s team, which hit .298 with 54 home runs overall. They’re led by shortstop Jalen Battles (.320, 60 runs, 6 HRs, 42 RBIs), who was drafted in the 34th round by the Philadelphia Phillies last June and has a scholarship waiting for him at Arkansas should he choose to pursue it after MCC.
Also back are rightfielder Brett Squires (.286, 11 HRs), catcher/first baseman Cole Moore (.313, 56 RBIs) and third baseman Garrett Martin (.335, 9 HRs, 37 RBIs). That foursome comprised the 2-3-4-5 hitters in MCC’s 2019 batting order, and are poised to do plenty of damage again.
Thompson is also excited about the prospects of several of his newcomers, including freshman catcher Jimmy Crooks of Euless Trinity and freshman designated hitter Alex Lopez out of Houston Lamar. A quartet of transfers possess firecracker-level pop – outfielder Seth Morrow from Wichita State, infielder/outfielder Caleb Balgaard, who hit .426 at Iowa Western Community College, outfielder Nick Pierce from UT-Arlington, and third baseman/outfielder Hank Bard, who was originally committed to Kentucky.
Bosque River Ballpark sits a little over 25 miles from SpaceX in McGregor, but it might just rival that place as a launching pad.
“I think our lineup is deep. I think it’ll rival our 2017 lineup for having power,” Thompson said. “This is a team that if we can perform the way we can, it can be a 100-home run hitting team. Now our 2017 team also stole a hundred bases, and I don’t know if we’ll steal a hundred, but we’re going to hit a lot. I like our lineup.”
It’s a roster capable of winning a boatload of baseball games. Yet any long winning streak by MCC should be viewed as especially impressive, given the Highlanders’ rigorous nonconference schedule. There are three other junior college baseball conferences that include Texas teams besides MCC’s own NTJCAC, and Thompson projected that MCC will play the three best teams from the south, the two best from the west and the three best from the east.
“We’re strapping it on with the top 10 other junior college teams in the state of Texas, that’s who we’re playing in nonconference,” Thompson said. “Now there’s probably 30 others that are out there, but that’s not who we’re playing. We’re going to take some losses and there’s going to be some headaches, but I think we’ll handle it and be better for it after playing them.”
MCC’s 2019 squad finished a win shy of Grand Junction. The Highlanders went 42-17 overall and 24-8 in conference play, but came up on the short end of a 14-11 slugfest in the Region V championship game against New Mexico.
This year’s squad has all the makings of one that could bring the program its first NJCAA title since 1983. Thompson wants his guys to dream big. That means Grand Junction, for sure. But it also means Dodger Stadium and Wrigley Field and Fenway Park.
He said it’s his job – and that of his assistant coaches – to develop players to their fullest potential, and for those players to use MCC as a springboard to even greater success.
“We tell guys right up front when we recruit them, ‘This isn’t the place for everybody,’” Thompson said. “What we’re saying by that is this: If your goal is not to play in the big leagues, then we really don’t want you here. Now that doesn’t mean that everybody is going to play in the big leagues. But we want it to be something that’s burning in your heart, that you love this.”
