McLennan Community College’s baseball team is the No. 3 team in this week’s NJCAA Div. I baseball poll. The previous rankings had the Highlanders (7-0) at No. 7.
Central Arizona is the No. 1 team, with Chipola (florida) No. 2. Central Arizona is the defending national champions. Rounding out the top 5 are No. 4 Iowa Western and No. 5 Cowley (Kansas).
Other ranked Texas schools are No. 16 Navarro, No. 17 Weatherford and No. 18 Odessa. Navarro had been the No. 4 team in the previous poll.
