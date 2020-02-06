The No. 1 McLennan Community College baseball team, coming off a successful sweep of Midland College last weekend, hosts Angelina College Friday at Bosque River Ballpark for a doubleheader scheduled to begin at noon.
MCC (3-0) took a while to get started against Midland, but eventually found a way to win all three games. Angelina (1-1) split their opener with Blinn College. Their scheduled doubleheader with Temple College Wednesday was postponed to a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.