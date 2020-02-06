The No. 1 McLennan Community College baseball team, coming off a successful sweep of Midland College last weekend, hosts Angelina College Friday at Bosque River Ballpark for a doubleheader scheduled to begin at noon.

MCC (3-0) took a while to get started against Midland, but eventually found a way to win all three games. Angelina (1-1) split their opener with Blinn College. Their scheduled doubleheader with Temple College Wednesday was postponed to a later date.

