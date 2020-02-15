Traveling to the Houston area to play in the San Jacinto Tournament Friday through Sunday, the McLennan Community College baseball team lost their first game of the young season, but sandwiched the loss with two wins.
Friday, the Highlanders defeated Alvin College, 13-5. Dawson Sweatt earned the win and Kevin Skweres picked up the save.
Later that afternoon, the hosting team, San Jacinto, defeated MCC, 7-2. Connor Phillips took the loss for the Highlanders.
In Saturday’s game, MCC (9-1) got back on track with a second win against Alvin, this time 3-0. MCC’s three pitchers, Riggs Threadgill, Daniel Cole and Jimmy Crooks, combined for a no-hitter against the Dolphins. Threadgill earned the win and Cole gained a save.
The Highlanders will face San Jacinto in a 10 a.m. game Sunday to wrap up the tournament.
