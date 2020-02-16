HOUSTON – San Jacinto College-North has always been a tough baseball team to beat. For the second time in three days, the McLennan Community College Highlanders found themselves on the short end of the scoreboard, falling 10-0 Sunday in the final game of the tournament.

The Gators scored four runs in the top of the first inning, then held the Highlanders to one hit for the entire game. Mason Hilton took the loss for MCC (9-2).

The Highlanders host Navarro College on Friday at the Bosque River Ballpark with a 2 p.m. start.

