The right stuff took Connor Phillips all the way to the Space Needle.
The Seattle Mariners picked Phillips at No. 64 overall in the second competitive balance round of Thursday’s Major League Draft. The McLennan Community College hurler was the top-ranked JUCO prospect coming into the draft, and he indeed went off the board before any other player from a two-year program.
“We couldn’t be more happy for Connor, that’s exactly what we were hoping for,” MCC coach Mitch Thompson said. “We were hoping that he’d have a chance to get picked really high, and to go with the 64th pick of the country is incredible. We’re proud of him and the work ethic he showed to get there. From Day One, he was a man on a mission, very coachable, and we’re so glad we got to play a role in his journey.”
Phillips is a 6-foot-2 right-hander who originally committed to LSU coming out of Magnolia West. But he flipped to MCC to give himself the chance to be drafted again this year. He spurned offers of third-round money, which prompted MLB clubs to pass over him in the 2019 draft until the Toronto Blue Jays took a flier on him in the 35th round.
What makes Phillips attractive – and successful – as a pitching prospect is his arsenal of his pitches. He has what scouts term as a “plus fastball,” touching up to 98 miles an hour on the radar gun. Plus, his curveball and slider are no less lethal, capable of coaxing plenty of swings and misses.
“In terms of his development, he’s got elite stuff,” Thompson said. “When you can throw it 98, your stuff is elite. He’s got great spin on his breaking ball. He’s really made big strides in his maturity on and off the field, and as he continues to mature and get older, this kid’s work ethic is going to put him over the top.”
Phillips is a likely prospect to sign and turn pro. The 64th pick has a slot value of $1.05 million. He was 3-1 with a 3.16 ERA in his short six-game stint with MCC in 2020.
This marks the second time in three years that MCC has produced the first JUCO player taken in the draft. Two years ago, the New York Yankees snapped up Highlanders catcher Josh Breaux in the second round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.