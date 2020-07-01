Mcc's Connor Phillips (copy)

MCC's Connor Phillips agreed to a contract worth $1.05 million with the Seattle Mariners, the full slot value for his pick.

The Seattle Mariners have agreed to terms with former McLennan Community College pitcher Connor Phillips.

The Mariners took Phillips, a right-handed pitcher from Tomball, with the 64th overall pick in the June MLB Draft. Phillips signed for full slot value for pick No. 64, $1,050,300. But he will not join Seattle’s 60-man player pool, delaying his debut season until 2021.

Phillips went 3-1 in six starts as a freshman at MCC. He was the top-ranked JUCO prospect going into the draft, with a fastball that touches the upper 90s on the radar gun.

