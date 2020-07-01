The Seattle Mariners have agreed to terms with former McLennan Community College pitcher Connor Phillips.
The Mariners took Phillips, a right-handed pitcher from Tomball, with the 64th overall pick in the June MLB Draft. Phillips signed for full slot value for pick No. 64, $1,050,300. But he will not join Seattle’s 60-man player pool, delaying his debut season until 2021.
Phillips went 3-1 in six starts as a freshman at MCC. He was the top-ranked JUCO prospect going into the draft, with a fastball that touches the upper 90s on the radar gun.
