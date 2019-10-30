College basketball coaches tend to rely on the upperclassmen to help bring the new recruits up to speed on the system and expectations.
For McLennan Community College men’s coach Kevin Gill, that’s not the case this year. Every player is new to the Highlanders.
Coming off a relatively disappointing 22-9 season, at least by MCC standards, the Highlanders will be looking to rebound while learning how to play together as a team. Still, Gill sees a lot in this team that he likes.
“It’s a big challenge,” he said. “We have four transfer sophomores. Cam Copeland is from (the University of) North Florida. He can shoot the ball and is pretty athletic. Lorenzo Anderson from Coastal Alabama is also a good shooter. And Akili Vining (from Jacksonville College) is going to bring scoring to the table.”
Indeed, Vining is a proven scorer on the juco level, as he averaged 11.7 points as a freshman at Jacksonville last season.
In addition, Gill mentioned freshmen cousins Chris Pryor and Claven Wilson from DeSoto. Gill said that they come from a really good program and they’ll hit the ground running. And Mike Fournier of the Pro Vision Academy in Houston, though currently injured, will provide good depth at the guard position.
Last year MCC busted out to a promising start, with a six-game winning streak. The Highlanders finished non-conference play at 14-2. Then came conference play.
Beginning in January, the team went 1-3 in their first four conference games and never really could reestablish a groove. The 8-6 conference record was good enough for a fourth-place finish, but MCC bowed out of the regional tournament with a first-round loss to Odessa College.
“Our conference was really good,” Gill said. “Ranger finished second in the nation, and we had other teams with 20-win seasons that didn’t make it to regionals.”
The goal this year, is always, is to win conference, enter the regional tournament, and then win there and then go to nationals. Standing in the way will be another rugged conference road.
“Ranger is ranked No. 2. Hill is going to be good,” Gill said. “Collin and Temple are both really good. It’s going to be tough.”
One thing Gill knows, though, is that this team of newcomers will be a fun draw for the fans. He says they have lots of depth, they love the game and they play hard.
“I think this team will be exciting to watch,” Gill said.
The Highlanders begin their season on Friday, hosting the MCC Classic at The Highlands. MCC will face Fort Hood at 8 p.m. Friday. They’ll play Western Texas on Saturday in the second game of the Classic, again at 8 p.m.
