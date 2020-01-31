The McLennan Community College women’s basketball team travels to Cisco for a 2 p.m. tipoff against Cisco College Saturday in a conference game.
The Highlassies (15-7, 5-3 conference) are currently on a two-game losing streak, falling to Weatherford College, 79-66, in Weatherford on Wednesday. Currently, MCC is in third place in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. They are a game behind Weatherford and two games behind Collin County.
Cisco (10-12, 1-7 conference) is currently on a six-game losing streak, most recently against Collin County, 77-70, on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.