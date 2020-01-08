RANGER — One McLennan team pulled the road upset, the other fell just a tad short.
In the women’s game, MCC outscored No. 21 Ranger in each of the first three quarters and built a strong lead on its way to a 71-56 win over the Rangerettes. Then in the men’s nightcap, the Highlanders gave No. 2 Ranger a tussle but couldn’t overcome the Rangers in falling, 75-68.
Jade Bradley has been sparkling from 3-point distance for the Highlassies (12-4 overall, 2-0 in conference) in recent games, and she kept that up on this night. Bradley tossed in 23 points, as MCC shot out to a 14-9 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Bradley was one of six different MCC players with a 3-pointer. Mele Kaloni Kailahi swished in three treys on her way to 11 points, while Ny’Asia Goldman had 10 points, including two 3s.
The loss was the first of the season after 15 straight wins for Ranger (15-1, 1-1), which was paced by Bre’Asiajah Matthews with 14 points.
In the men’s game, both team made their runs, but Ranger’s final push was too much. MCC used a 15-2 run to close the first half, highlighted by a pair of long bombs by Akili Vining and Chris Pryor to take a 34-33 lead into the halftime break.
But Ranger (17-1, 2-0) kept fighting, and with eight minutes to go the Rangers used a 10-0 run to dart into the lead for good. Brayan Au had 18 points to lead the home team.
For MCC (9-8, 0-1), Vining and Pryor scored 16 points each, and Asare Otchere contributed 15.
MCC will host Collin County in a doubleheader Saturday, with the women’s game tipping at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game.
