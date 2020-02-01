YOUNGSVILLE, LA – The second day of the new season wasn’t as perfect as the first day, but the McLennan Community College softball team ended the day on a high note as the team split a pair of games Saturday at the Chipola Invitiational. Lake Land College won the day’s first game, 10-3, but MCC bounced back to take the second game, 16-5, against Odessa College.
Lake Land scored all the runs they would need in the bottom of the first inning, scoring six runs. They added three more runs in the third. The HIghlassies managed to score three runs in the top of the fourth, but that was all they could muster against the Lakers.
Cydney DeLeon took the loss for MCC.
In the second game, the ‘Lassies entered the second inning down, 2-1, but put the game away by the end of the top. MCC scored nine runs in the inning. They added another run in the third and five more in the fourth.
Gracy Craft was the winning pitcher.
MCC concludes the Invitational when they play host and defending NJCAA Div I champions Chipola at 11 a.m. Sunday.
BU women’s tennis outlasts Ole Miss, 4-3
OXFORD, Miss. – The Baylor women’s tennis team won four singles matches to clinch a 4-3 victory over Ole Miss on the road on Saturday afternoon at Galtney Indoor Tennis Center.
Bears No. 1 singles player Anastasia Kharitonova set the tone in singles play by defeating Mississippi’s Sabina Machalova, 6-4, 6-4.
Baylor’s Alicia Herrero Linana and Paula Baranano also claimed straight-sets wins. Herrero Linana defeated Alexa Bortles, 6-3, 6-4, while Baranano cruised past Vic de Samucewicz, 6-1, 6-1.
Bears junior Kristina Sorokolet prevailed in a three-set battle over Kelsey Mize, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5.
Baylor (4-0) will continue its road trip into SEC country when it faces Mississippi State at noon on Sunday back at Galtney Indoor Tennis Center.
Razorbacks edge BU men’s tennis, 4-3
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks handed the No. 5 Baylor men’s tennis team its first loss of the season, 4-3, on Saturday afternoon at the Dills Indoor Tennis Center.
Baylor’s Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen posted a 6-3 victory over Arkansas’ Maxim Verboven and Enrique Paya. And Bears Ryan Dickerson and Matias Soto defeated Alex Reco and Nico Rousset, 7-6 (7-3), to earn the doubles point.
But then Arkansas (2-2) won the Nos. 2-5 singles courts to clinch the match.
Lah defeated Razorback No. 1 player Verboven, 7-6 (14-12), 6-7, 10-7, and Frantzen claimed a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Paya. But it wasn’t enough for Baylor (5-1) to earn its first road win of the season.
The Bears’ season continues with a home match versus Wake Forest at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
