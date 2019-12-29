The McLennan Community College women’s basketball returns to the court Monday when they host Blinn College in a 5:30 p.m. game at the Highlands.
The Highlassies are off to a 10-3 start, including a 71-67 win against LSU-Eunice on Dec. 7 in Louisiana. Blinn’s Lady Buccaneers are also 10-3 with a 97-86 win against Trinity Valley on Dec. 11.
Mitchell lifts Sam Houston past Rice
HOUSTON — Kai Mitchell scored a career-high 27 points — nearly double his season average (14.2 ppg) — and grabbed 13 rebounds as Sam Houston State topped Rice 75-61 on Sunday.
Mitchell was 11-for-17 from the field and made all four free throws. Zach Nutall added 14 points for Sam Houston State (9-4), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Chad Bowie added 11 points.
Chris Mullins scored 13 points to lead the Owls (8-5). Payton Moore and Trey Murphy III each scored 11 points. The Bearkats shot 51% (30-for-59) and owned the boards 40-34.
Sam Houston State visits McNeese State to open Southland Conference play on Thursday. Rice plays Marshall on the road on Thursday in a Conference USA opener.
Browns fire Kitchens after disappointing yearBEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have fired coach Freddie Kitchens after a disheartening season that didn’t come close to meeting expectations.
Kitchens was let go Sunday night, just hours after the Browns were beaten by the lowly Cincinnati Bengals (2-14) to finish 6-10 and miss the playoffs for the 17th straight year.
Earlier, Kitchens held out hope he would be back for a second season, saying after the 33-23 loss in Cincinnati, “I’m going to show up tomorrow (Monday) and do my job.”
But owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam decided one season was enough and parted ways with Kitchens, who was a surprising hire a year ago because he had no previous head coaching experience. His successful eight-game stretch as the team’s offensive coordinator to end 2018 had sent his stock soaring.
Kitchens was plagued by numerous mistakes in his rookie season, with game management and an inability to get Cleveland’s offense rolling among his most notable flaws.
Kitchens is the fifth coach fired since 2012 by the Haslams, who have shown little patience in a failed attempt to resurrect one of the league’s proudest franchises.
