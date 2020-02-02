YOUNGSVILLE, La. – While McLennan Community College’s softball has a winning record after playing five games in three days at the Chipola Invitational, the Highlassies did end on a losing note, falling to host Chipola Lady Indians Sunday, 10-1.
MCC scored their only run in the bottom of the first inning. Cydney DeLeon had a lead-off walk and crossed home plate when Sophie Wideman hit a double.
Defending NJCAA Div. I champions Chipola opened the game with two runs in the top of the first inning, then added eight more in the top of the third.
Reese Taylor took the loss for the ‘Lassies.
MCC will host Bossier Parish at Bosque River Ballpark on Wednesday. The teams will play a doubleheader, with the lead game starting at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.