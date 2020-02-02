YOUNGSVILLE, La. – While McLennan Community College’s softball has a winning record after playing five games in three days at the Chipola Invitational, the Highlassies did end on a losing note, falling to host Chipola Lady Indians Sunday, 10-1.

MCC scored their only run in the bottom of the first inning. Cydney DeLeon had a lead-off walk and crossed home plate when Sophie Wideman hit a double.

Defending NJCAA Div. I champions Chipola opened the game with two runs in the top of the first inning, then added eight more in the top of the third.

Reese Taylor took the loss for the ‘Lassies.

MCC will host Bossier Parish at Bosque River Ballpark on Wednesday. The teams will play a doubleheader, with the lead game starting at 1 p.m.

