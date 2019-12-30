Perhaps the long time off between games allowed some rust to develop, but the McLennan Community College Highlassies dropped their Monday game to Blinn College, 95-83, at the Highlands.
Blinn used a 13-2 in the second quarter to separate themselves from the home team. Going into the locker room at halftime, the Highlassies (10-4) found themselves down, 49-36.
The second half showed a number of runs from both schools. First, the Lady Buccaneers would have a run and build a sizeable lead, but MCC would counter. The Highlassies were unable to amount enough of a stretch to cut into the lead, though, resulting in the loss.
Jade Bradley led MCC with 21 points. Jaidyn Fontenette had 17 points, and Ny’Asia Goldman scored 13.
The ‘Lassies will host Cisco on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Highlands. It will be the conference opener for MCC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.