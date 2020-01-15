One tight game went McLennan’s way, the other didn’t.
The MCC women bounced back from their first conference loss with a 57-52 win over Hill on Wednesday night at The Highlands. Meanwhile in the men’s clash, Hill’s Cameron Bush scored with a minute left to give his team the lead for good as the Rebels stopped the Highlanders, 63-60.
In that men’s game, it was close throughout, though MCC (10-9, 1-2) led by three after Tre Thomas got loose on a breakaway layup late in the game. However, Hill’s Trajan Snell, a former Super Centex star at Connally, tied the game at 60 with a 3-pointer, and then Bush scored with a minute to go to push the Rebels (11-8, 1-2) to a 62-60 lead. Snell added a late free throw for the final advantage, as the Highlanders didn’t score again after the Thomas runout.
Thomas tied for high point honors with Lorenzo Anderson with 14 points for MCC, and Isaiah Wyatt chipped in 12. Bush scored 15 to lead Hill.
In the women’s game, MCC threatened to run away with it by building a 12-point lead in the third quarter. However, Hill bounced back with a 9-0 run, setting up a nailbiting finish.
Hill led 52-50 after Destanee Roblow, a former Super Centex star at Teague, scored with 1:16 to go. But Jade Bradley hit two free throws to tie the game for MCC, and then Annya Moss gave the Highlassies (13-5, 3-1) the lead for good with a coast-to-coast layup. Moss topped MCC with 18 points, while Seynabou Thiam added 12.
Next up for MCC will be a home doubleheader with Temple on Monday.
Zion’s NBA debut pegged for Jan. 22
METAIRIE, La. — Zion Williamson, the top choice in last summer’s NBA draft, is scheduled to make his regular season debut for the Pelicans on Jan. 22 when New Orleans hosts the the San Antonio Spurs, Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin said Wednesday.
“Everything’s moving in the right direction,” Griffin said. “I really believe very strongly he is a radically improved physical version of himself in way that frankly we took the extra time to ensure.”
The former Duke star has missed New Orleans’ first 41 games this season while rehabilitating from arthroscopic surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his right knee. The timeline set for his return calls for him to miss three more games, starting with Thursday night’s home game against Utah.
New Orleans also hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday and visit Memphis on Monday.
Griffin also indicated that Williamson’s minutes will be closely monitored and likely limited for the time being.
“From a sustaining health standpoint, we’re certainly going to treat him differently,” Griffin said.
The Pelicans have gone 15-26 without Williamson, but have won nine of their last 13 to pull within four games of the final Western Conference playoff spot with half the season left.
Rangers finalize deals for Frazier, Chirinos
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have formally reunited with catcher Robinson Chirinos and added third baseman Todd Frazier after completing one-year deals with the free agents.
Chirinos and Frazier both got contracts that included club options for 2021. The deals were announced by the team Wednesday.
Left-handed pitchers Kyle Bird and Jeffrey Springs were designated for assignment to clear spots on the 40-man roster. The Rangers have seven days to trade, release, or outright the players to the minor leagues.
The 35-year-old Chirinos gets a $5.5 million salary this season, and his deal includes a $6.5 million club option for 2021 that includes a $1 million buyout.
Frazier will make $3.5 million, and the Rangers have a $5.75 million option on the two-time All-Star for 2021 with a $1.5 million buyout.
Gleason honored by Congress for ALS work
WASHINGTON — Former NFL player Steve Gleason has received the Congressional Gold Medal — the highest civilan honor bestowed by Congress — for his work as an advocate for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
“This award represents the people of the United States of America and is a sublime honor for me,” Gleason, who no longer can speak on his own, said through a computer-generated voice. “It represents some joy, some encouragement and some triumphs for the tens of thousands of families living with ALS and others living with disabilities or experiencing anguish, tragedy or adversity.”
Gleason thanked his family for their support since his diagnosis, noting to his wife, Michel, “This is not the life we imagined and it hasn’t been easy.”
Gleason also said it’s his children — son Rivers and daughter Gray — who “give me purpose.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened the ceremony.
“We have come to honor a true American hero ... who has transformed the lives of so many people living with ALS,” Pelosi said. “You bring pride to our nation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.