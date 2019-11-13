MCC women’s basketball’s Jade Bradley was honored as the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) Player of the Week.

Bradley, a sophomore guard from Dallas, averaged 19 points in the Highlassies’ two games last week. She also picked up nine rebounds and snatched 10 steals, including seven against San Antonio College.

Bradley and the Highlassies (4-1) will play in the Coastal Bend Classic in Beeville, Texas, Thursday through Saturday.

