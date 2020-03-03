McALLEN – The McLennan women’s golf team placed ninth at the UT-Rio Grande Valley Invitational, which concluded Tuesday at McAllen Country Club.

MCC, the only two-year program in the field, carded rounds of 322, 323 and 335 for a 980 team total. New Mexico state won the tournament at 885, followed by Incarnate Word (895) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (905).

Sophomore Emily Isaacson shot rounds of 83, 74 and 85 to finish at 242 overall. That was MCC’s top score, in 44th place. Her freshman teammate Ava Bruner (78-82-85-245) finished in 49th.

MCC’s next tournament is the HBU Husky Invitational March 16-17 at Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land.

