HILLSBORO – Reigning conference player of the week Rodrique Massenet kept up his hot play for the McLennan men’s basketball team, and the Highlanders took down Hill, 63-52, on Wednesday night.
Massenet scored 23 points to lead MCC (16-10, 6-3). The Highlanders used an 18-1 run in the first half to get the edge on the homestanding Rebels. Hill made its runs, including a 14-0 spurt in the second half to pull to within nine, but MCC maintained its composure and held on for the win.
Cameron Copeland hit for 19 points and Chris Pryor scored 10 for MCC. For Hill (13-13, 3-7), Cameron Bush scored 13 points.
In the women’s game, Hill outpaced MCC, 71-65, to take over sole possession of third place in the conference standings, knocking the Highlassies into fourth.
MCC (17-9, 7-5) shot well, knocking down 12 3-pointers, but couldn’t get over the hump late in the game. The Highlassies cut Hill’s lead to three several times, but never could push ahead.
Mele Kaloni Kailahi led three players in double figures for MCC with 14, while Annya Moss added 13 and Jaidyn Fontenette 11.
MCC travels to Temple on Monday, with the women starting at 5 p.m. followed by the men thereafter.
2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Ohio State University football players were booked into jail early Wednesday on charges of rape and kidnapping, police said.
Police charged defensive players Amir I. Riep and Jahsen L. Wint, both 21, late Tuesday, The Columbus Dispatch reported. They are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. There was no word on whether the men had attorneys to speak for them.
“We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged,” Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson said in a statement to the Associated Press. “They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.”
US soccer men’s union says women’s pay should be tripled
NEW YORK — The U.S. men’s national team urged the U.S. Soccer Federation to sharply increase pay of the American women and accused the governing body of making low-ball offers in negotiations with the men.
The union for the women’s team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF that is scheduled for trial starting May 5 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. The women agreed to a collective bargaining agreement in April 2017 that extends through 2021. The men’s labor contract expired at the end of 2018.
“The women’s 2017-2021 deal is worse than the men’s 2011-2018 deal,” the men’s union said in a statement Wednesday. “The federation continues to discriminate against the women in their wages and working conditions. ... What we believe should happen is simple. Pay the women significantly more than our recently expired men’s deal. In our estimation, the women were due at least triple what our expired deal was worth in player compensation.”
The men claimed the federation wants their pay to stay at the same level as in their expired contract.
“It’s a desperate attempt to cover up the fact that what they did to the women in 2017 is indefensible,” the statement said.
