HILLSBORO – A pattern is developing with McLennan Community College’s men’s basketball team. They win the odd games with ease, then narrowly lose the even games. It happened again on Saturday, as the Highlanders fell to the Independence (Kansas) Pirates, 76-71, in the Joe White Classic.
MCC entered the second half down, 43-25, and trailed, 55-35, with 13:06 to go in the game. MCC used a 9-0 run and then continued to edge closer , pulling to within two, 71-69, with 40 seconds to play.
Akili Vining led the Highlanders with 28 points. Chris Pryor kicked in an additional 20 in the losing cause.
MCC will host Bossier Parish Monday at the Highlands with tipoff set for 6 p.m.
