The McLennan basketball teams went out on a high at The Highlands on Wednesday night.
In its regular-season finale, Kevin Gill’s MCC men picked up a 79-75 win over Weatherford. With the victory, the Highlanders (19-11, 10-4) lock down the No. 3 seed from the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference for the upcoming Region V Tournament.
In the women’s game, Ricky Rhodes’ MCC women stormed from behind in the closing minutes to take down Weatherford, 77-75. The Highlassies (19-11, 9-7) trailed by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, but they chipped away to make it a game late. With eight seconds to go, Jade Bradley drove to the hoop for the winning bucket, as the Lady Coyotes’ last-second fling fell short.
Bradley finished with 18 points in the thriller, while Mele Kaloni Kailahi added 17. Raija Todd (13 points) and Elizabeth Critton (10) also turned in double-digit scoring outings.
Weatherford was led by Destiny McAfee’s 22 points.
In the men’s contest, the Highlanders used a late second-half run to gain some separation from Weatherford (15-15, 3-11), then held off the Coyotes’ attempt at a rally. Cameron Copeland had 22 points for MCC while Rayquan Brown added 11. Lorenzo Anderson (13) and Akili Vining (11) also found double figures for the Highlanders.
Weatherford got 20 points from Erik Talton.
MCC will open up the Region V tourney on March 4, at the Moody Coliseum in Abilene.
