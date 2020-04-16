Josh Breaux knows how to play the waiting game.
The 22-year-old catcher hasn’t always been able to take the field like he wanted during his budding professional baseball career. He’s had to fight through a couple of injuries, including an elbow ailment last year that kept him in the dugout for more than two months.
So, Breaux isn’t overly anxious about Major League Baseball’s current layoff due to COVID-19. He bought a house in Cypress, just outside of Houston, where he’s living with some friends. And he’s still managing to get in his cuts as much as he can.
“I’m right here by Premier Baseball (of Texas), and they’ve been great letting us come and get our work in,” Breaux said. “So my friends, we’ve just been hitting on the field pretty much every day, and working out. We’re ready to go whenever it does start back.”
Breaux has every reason to be optimistic about his baseball future. He was the top JUCO player drafted out of McLennan in 2018, as a second-round pick and the 61st overall selection. He knows the launch codes to the missile silo, as he’s blessed with a power bat capable of sending home runs deep into the night. Despite playing in just 51 games last year due to the aforementioned elbow injury, he hit .271 with 28 runs, 10 doubles and a team-leading 13 home runs for the Class A Charleston (S.C.) RiverDogs.
His time waiting and watching last year wasn’t easy, but Breaux said that the Yankees helped accelerate his comeback through open communication and sage instruction.
“Honestly, the coaches that were with me last year and the Yankees did a really good job of always communicating with me the whole time I was hurt,” Breaux said. “They helped me get on the field sooner than I originally thought. I owe my coaches a lot of credit for getting me back on the field sooner. It was definitely a test of patience, but I learned from it and it turned out to be a pretty good season. So I’m happy with it.”
Breaux had some torrid stretches at the plate in 2019, reflecting the Yankees’ high hopes for him. (Breaux is currently the 23rd-ranked prospect in the entire Yankee organization.) He homered in his first game back from injury on Aug. 10, and drove in 10 runs over the next eight games.
“It gives you confidence, whenever I was going well and putting some out every other game,” Breaux said. “But I was just trying to stay focused and stay with my approach. I wasn’t really thinking about trying to hit home runs or anything like that, because I didn’t want to get caught up in that whole numbers thing.
“That’s one of the things they were preaching to me last year, is just stay within myself, don’t try to do anything, and just let your ability take over. That’s pretty much what I was sticking with the whole year.”
One of the highlights of the season had to be “Bring Your Breaux Night,” a promotion that the RiverDogs rolled out in June that featured two tickets and two “Breaux” tank tops for $25. The tank tops were pink, and Breaux said that they became popular among him and his teammates, who still wear them regularly.
The only downside was that it wasn’t exactly a case of “sun’s out, guns out.”
“I hate that it rained that night,” he said. “It rained, and it was a Thursday night, and it was supposed to be thousands of people there, but there was only, like, four. So my tank top didn’t reach its full potential, but it was really cool. All the guys still wear theirs, so it was awesome.”
Every pro baseball prospect, even the higher-round picks, faces a certain amount of pressure. Guys come in wanting to prove their worth, and Breaux was no different. He said that the most lasting lesson that he has taken from his first two pro seasons is that of pacing himself.
“In spring training last year, I was definitely every single throw ripping balls as hard as I could,” Breaux said. “I was kind of dumb, I wasn’t playing smart. I was just playing hard, wasn’t playing hard and smart. So, that’s the main thing. This spring training I was just easing into things, wasn’t trying to throw 100 (mph) from behind the plate right when I got there.”
Beyond the Yankees coaching staff, Breaux can always count on his old MCC coaches as a valuable resource. He said that they equipped him well for the rigors of pro ball. After all, Breaux went from a lightly-regarded recruit with no Division I offers coming out of Tomball High School to the top-ranked JUCO prospect in the country after two years under the guidance of Mitch Thompson and the Highlanders’ staff.
“Absolutely, without a doubt, (they prepared me well),” Breaux said. “If it wasn’t for all the coaches at MCC … I definitely wouldn’t have had near the success that I’ve had so far. All of them have helped me out tremendously, each in their own way, too, which is nice.”
